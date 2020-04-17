RWMC using all resources for clean environment: MD

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) managing director has said that department was on the frontline in fight against coronavirus by providing exceptional cleanliness services to the residents.

While distributing ration packets among sanitary workers he said that department was timely lifting waste from every nook and corner of the city followed by special washing with the disinfectant of major and minor rods, footpaths, bus stops, isolation centres, quarantine centres and hospitals.