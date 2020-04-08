RWMC urges residents for social distancing

Staff Reporter

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures.

On the directives of MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar the teams staff visited fruit, vegetable and grocery shops and drew circles outside to ensure social distancing among people in order to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

In the ongoing campaign, the teams also asked the residents to wash their hands, keep distance and avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars besides people should avoid social gatherings.

On other hand, RWMC conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost roads, mosques, of the district were cleaned.

In a message, MD RWMC urged the people to cooperate with authorities concerned by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.