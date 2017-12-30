RWMC officials check cleanliness situation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC) officials have visited various sites to monitor cleanliness situation in the city.

According to RWMC spokesman, Mayor Rawalpindi City and Chairman, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Sardar Naseem Khan had directed Managing Director (MD) RWMC Dr. Rizwan Ali Sherdil to examine the ongoing cleanliness situation to ensure best services of the corporation. MD RWMC and Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal after their visit declared that the cleanliness arrangements are satisfactory. They said the sanitary workers should pick garbage two to three times a day from trash trolleys and further improve the cleanliness arrangements in the city.

MD RWMC said the Corporation workers are making all out efforts to keep the city clean. He said all resources will be used to provide quality cleanliness services and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Dr. Rizwan Sherdil on the occasion also interacted with citizens to take public opinion on the matter. The citizens also asserted the cleanliness arrangements reasonable and lauded RWMC’s efforts for improving cleanliness condition of the city.—APP