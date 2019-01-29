RWMC makes 10 UCs model under ‘Clean & Green’ campaign

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has made 10 Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi city model as all areas of these localities were cleaned and heaps of garbage in streets and roads were removed and shifted to landfill site.

Talking to APP, RWMC Operational Manager, Dr. Hamid Iqbal informed that under the special campaign, the company has properly cleaned 10 model UCs including 11, 12, 16, 19, 23, 25, 37, 39, 42 and 43 and cleanliness operation is conducted on daily basis while waste bags and awareness pamphlets were also distributed to highlight importance of cleanliness.

He said, the targets of the special cleanliness operation launched by RWMC under the Clean & Green Punjab campaign was being completed in coordination with Al-Barak and all out efforts were being made to make every nook and corner of the city clean.

The residents can contact RWMC helpline 1139 to register their complaints about cleanliness issues, he said.

Dr.Hamid further informed that the company was collecting nearly 850 tones garbage daily from various urban areas and shifted to the dumping site.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp