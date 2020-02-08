RWMC holds cleanliness awareness drive in UC-20

STAFF REPORTER Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Muslim Town and met the Imam Masajids/ Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons. ccording to a spokesman, the communication teams are continuously putting their efforts to make Rawalpindi and Murree Cities waste free. On the regular basis, operational exercises are being done by the companies, tons of waste is collected and dumped monthly. or that purpose, RWMC and Albayrak’s public relations’ team schedule different types of activities which consist of door to door, mosques, markets, camp, walk and school awareness drives. The team use to have a noteworthy dialogue between the general public. n this context while, RWMC and Albayrak’s communication team had gatherings with Imam Masajid and Khateebs of Muslim Town, UC-28. In these meetings they were asked to disseminate the cleanliness message in the Khutba-e-Juma or other religious congregations. They were moreover told that with their co-operation with the company would lead to a “Clean and Green City”. The public were asked to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker. The help line number 1139 was also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation.