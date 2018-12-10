RWMC cleans nullahs, drains after rainfall

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday cleaned nullahs and chocked drains after Sunday’s rainfall as additional sanitary workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in several city areas. According to a spokesman, the Managing Director RWMC, Dr. Rizwan Ali Sher Dil visited different city areas particularly low-lying to check sanitation arrangements and directed the officers to focus areas near nullahs.

MD also instructed the officials to ensure cleanliness in the areas where some sanitation related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman informed that the company had completed cleanliness operation and dredging of major drains to avoid any flood. He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.—APP

