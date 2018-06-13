Ruwan to lead SAARC-CCI delegation to 13th China South Asia Business Forum

Observer Report

Islamabad

The President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), Ruwan Edirisinghe is leading a high-level business delegation to attend the 13th China South Asia Business Forum, from 12 to 15 June 2018 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China.

The 13th China South Asia Business Forum is being organized by China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and People’s Government of Yunnan Province in collaboration with SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost regional economic cooperation between China & SAARC member states.

The theme of the forum is “Shaping Future Together—Industrial Cooperation of Mutual Opening”. The forum plays pioneering role in promoting mutual understanding, economic and trade cooperation and information communication between China and South Asian countries. It will provide great resources and amenities to facilitate business opportunities.

The Chair of 13th China South Asia Business Forum for year 2018 is with Afghanistan, this auspicious event is likely to be inaugurated by M. Ismail Ghazanfar, Vice Chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

Head officials of government, business leaders of chambers of commerce and also renowned business entrepreneurs from both China and South Asia have been invited to deliver speeches in various sessions.

The event will also feature insightful speakers including Leader of Yunnan Province, Leader of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), H.E Humayoon Rasaw, Minister of Ministry of Industry & Commerce of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, H.E Sun Zhenyu, Former Vice Minister of Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Co-operation, Md. Shafiul Islam, President of The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Bhawani Mishra Rana, President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Xiang Wenbo,President of Sany Heavy Industry Co.Ltd, Mr. Ganesh Kumar Gupta, President of Federation of Indian Export Organizations and Mr. Liu Guangxi, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Yunnan Sub-council.