Ruthless accountability need of the hour: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that a ruthless accountability of the corrupt elements in every sphere of life including the armed forces and the judiciary was the demand of the nation.

Addressing a big Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that the accountability process should be clear and transparent so that no one could point a finger at it nor those going through it had a ground of negative propaganda against it.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had been fighting against corruption since 1996 when late Qazi Husain Ahmed started a movement against the evil and scores of JI workers were tortured and two of them embraced martyrdom.

He said the JI campaign was not against any individual. Instead, it was against the loot and plunder going on in the country for the last many decades which had caused all the social and economic problems in the country.

He said that the JI had been demanding of the Supreme Court to devise a mechanism under which no one, however powerful he be, could escape accountability.

He said that all rulers, civil as well as military, had plundered public money and transferred the same to bank abroad and there was none to question them. He said that poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and crimes of all nature were the outcome of this loot and plunder.

Sirajul Haq said that a government was like a mother that provides shelter and all basic needs to the citizens. However, he said the rulers in the country were giving a step-motherly treatment to the people as they had been devouring all national resources by themselves and building their bank balances while the masses were unable to make both ends meet.

He said, if the masses wanted to get rid of these problems, they should seek forgiveness from Allah and elect honest and God fearing leadership in the next elections.

Orignally published by INP