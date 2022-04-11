Russia’s war with Ukraine is ‘meant to put an end’ to US world domination: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said Russia’s war with Ukraine is “meant to” stop US-led global domination.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law,” Lavrov said, according to RT. Russia President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine is “meant to put an end” to US-led global domination and the expansion of NATO, according to a report.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” Lavrov told the state-owned television news channel Rossiya 24, according to a translation from Russian state-run media outlet RT.

Additionally, Lavrov accused the United States of international law violations due to what he said were America’s attempts to impose its own “rules-based international order,” according to the report.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” Lavrov said during the interview, RT reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Russian troops surrounding and shelling towns and cities across the country. RT