Russia’s Sberbank considers Islamic finance entity

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is considering setting up an Islamic finance entity and will propose regulatory changes to facilitate Sharia-compliant business, a senior bank official told Reuters. Russian banks want to develop Islamic finance to attract investors from the Gulf and Southeast Asia, underscoring efforts to widen funding sources strained by an economic crisis and Western-imposed sanctions. Vnesheconombank and Tatfondbank are also developing Islamic finance products. Lobbying by Sberbank, majority owned by the central bank and holding around a third of domestic bank deposits, could be key to the development of Islamic finance in Russia where retail demand has so far been untested. Only about 20 million of its 145 million people are Muslims. Until now, Sberbank has explored Islamic finance within existing regulations but it plans to present draft regulatory changes to authorities by the end of the year, Oleg Ganeev, deputy chairman of the executive board, said via e-mail. “We see there is willingness of the regulator to cooperate with banks and financial institutions in this project.”—Reuters