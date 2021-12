Russia’s Tass News Agency has reported that the country’s three planes packed with humanitarian aids arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, December 18.

As per reports, the planes have flown from Moscow to Kabul in the direction of Russia’s Defense Ministry.It is Russia’s second consignment of humanitarian aids since the Taliban takeover on 15 August.

The first shipment contained foodstuff and winter clothes.Afghanistan is currently going through the toughest humanitar.—Ap