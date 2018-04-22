Russians’ post-election trust in Putin dips below 50% — Poll

Moscow

The trust that Russians have for President Vladimir Putin has dropped below 50 percent since his election victory last month, according to state-run poll. Putin won almost 77 percent of the vote on March 18, cementing his lead until 2024. Opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in the election, has called for nationwide protests on May 5, two days ahead of Putin’s inauguration.

The state-run VTsIOM pollster registered Putin’s trust levels dropping from a high of 58.9 percent on January 21 to 48.4 percent on April 15.—Agencies