Russian writer Chingis Aitmatov remembered at NUML

Staff Reporter

Russian Language Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Wednesday arranged a programme to commemorating 90th birth anniversary of the great writer Chingis Aitmatov.

Russian ambassador, Alexey Y Dedov, Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic, Erik Beishembiev, Philippines Ambassador, Danial Espiritu and Deputy Head of mission embassy of Azerbaijan,Chingiz Garibli also graced the event by their presences.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Zia ud Din Najam, head of department Russian language, registrar, directors and students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Alexey Dedov said that Chingis Aitmatov was a writer of world scale. He wrote his master pieces in Russian language and his writings were translated in 150 different languages.

He had faith in humanity and social justice and taught us how to be a good citizen.

Ambassador thanked NUML administration to arrange such a good program on a legendary writer. Kyrgyz Republic ambassador also shared his views.

At the end, Rector NUML Zia ud Din Najam thanked hounourable guests and said that people must learn about the great personalities of the world and specially Chingis Aitmatov who influenced Asia, Europe and Africa through his writings.

