Russian forces fire warning shots at UK’s navy ship in Black Sea

A Russian navy ship fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters near Crimea in Black Sea, reported international media.

Russia’s ministry of defense announced that Su-24M bombers also dropped 4 OFAB-250 bombs in front of the destroyer.

Russia says the UK’s HMS Defender violated state border of Russia after which the warning shots were launched.

It has also emerged that Russia has told USA to abandon its Black Sea “exercise” planned for late June with 5,000 soldiers and 32 ships.

More to follow…