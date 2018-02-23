Russian opposition leader detained over illegal protest

Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he was briefly detained Thursday for organising illegal protests as Russia prepares to hold presidential polls next month.

Navalny, who has been barred from challenging President Vladimir Putin in the election, now faces a court hearing and up to 30 days in prison after being formally charged over an unauthorised January 28 protest when he urged supporters to boycott the upcoming vote.

Writing on Twitter, the prominent Kremlin critic said: “I came out of the dentist’s and what do you know — the second operative (police) regiment, ‘you’re detained’.”

The 41-year-old later wrote that he was taken to a police station where he was charged with repeatedly breaking rules on holding protests.

“I’ve been released pending trial. I don’t know when the hearing will be,” he said. In a statement, city police said Navalny had been told to come to the police station to read the case materials but had not done so. Navalny, who cannot contest the election because of a criminal conviction he says is politically motivated, was detained on January 28 during a Moscow rally but released later that day without facing court.

He suggested the delayed hearing was a move by the Kremlin to ensure he would be in prison during the run-up to the election. – Campaign chief arrested -At almost the same time as Navalny’s arrest on Thursday, his campaign chief Leonid Volkov was detained at a Moscow airport with police charging him over the same January 28 protest.—APP