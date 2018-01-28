Russian oil, gas consortium to invest in KP energy sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Russian oil and gas consortium—Inter Rao and Himmash Apparat which specializes in Oil and Gas Sector is arriving Pakistan on Sunday to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa energy sector.

The Russian company has been actively pursuing investment opportunities in KP due to enabling environment created by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

As per the schedule, KPOGCL has arranged their meetings with all the stakeholders which will help them executing the projects on fast track basis.

KPOGCL is playing an active role as facilitator will brief the investors on financial and technical aspects of the projects.

KPOGCL is facilitating investors in the region and assured to take this opportunity forward subject to their approval from Russia to enter Pakistan’s market. KP Government is fulfilling their responsibility for providing investors with one window facility assuring full cooperation to visiting delegation.