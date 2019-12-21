Russian Naval chief visits PN installations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov on Saturday visited various installations of Pakistan Navy in Lahore and Karachi and interacted with the field commands of Pakistan Navy. Matters pertaining to bilateral interests including the promotion of cooperation between the two naval forces were discussed during the meetings.

Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov visited Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore and Pakistan Navy’s warships in Karachi and laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid as well.

He also visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre, Pakistan Marine Academy and Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.