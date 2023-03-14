Russian jet causes US drone to crash over Black Sea: US military

The US military reported that a Russian fighter plane on Tuesday dropped gasoline on an American drone over the Black Sea before colliding with it and bringing the drone to a stop.

The unmanned MQ-9 Reaper was stopped by two Russian Su-27 aircraft over international waters, one of which clipped its propeller, according to US European Command.

The Su-27s repeatedly flew in front of the MQ-9 and dumped fuel on it before the collision, according to the statement. This was reckless, bad for the environment, and unprofessional.

The statement corroborated an earlier story by AFP about a drone incident.

The incident was confirmed by NATO ambassadors in Brussels, who added that they did not anticipate it to quickly escalate into another altercation.