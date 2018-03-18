Russian foreign policy goals under Putin

Rashid A Mughal

GENERALLY, domestic policy issues like problem of North Caucasia and Chechens, Oligarchs manipulating economy, media with a great pressure on government and issues in foreign policy like USA and Europe policies on Central Asia for their benefits, were a big challenge for Russia. According to Putin doctrine, first of all, domestic problems should be solved. After the 9/11 attacks, USA prioritized terrorism in the international society. Putin used this policy pragmatically. In this scenario, Russia pushed the button to solve Chechen problem. At the same time, Putin controlled oligarchs who were influential in the country and did not hesitate to clash with the government on nationalization policies. By waging war against media, he suppressed the opposition.

In a short period, Putin became more and more powerful; thanks to revolutionary reforms that were implemented in the administrative system. These reforms consisted of legislative amendments that were oriented for consolidating central authority. They made Moscow powerful in both centre-near abroad (CIS States) and Federal Administration relations. Moscow Administration got rid of opposition groups to a great extent. Thus strong Central Administration was established and Putin gained his absolute authority in the country. Also, by appointing people close to him in central and provincial organizations, he established his authority. Actually, some Russian people appreciated his moves because priority for them was not democracy but economic welfare and stability which Putin promised them.

Putin’s success is largely due to his personal abilities. Russia started to witness results of energy policies, followed since middle of the 1990s. Economic growth of Russia, devaluation after 1998 and increasing oil prices played key role to carry out Putin’s dreams. He emphasized that Russia has an important role in the international politics as it is a significant power in Eurasian geography in terms of carrying out regional and global responsibilities. With Putin, Russian Foreign Policy turned out to be more reasonable and utilitarian as compared to the past. Russia had been aware that it was not a second grade superpower and it was understood that unless problems in the region are solved, foreign policy cannot be improved. But Putin continued his stride to regain superpower glory for Russia and by his intelligent and pragmatic policies, has been successful to regain that position.

Russia started to compete and co-operate to some extent with both big actors, USA and China, on the world stage and also regional powers that had historical, religious and cultural ties, like Turkey and Iran. It was under these circumstances that Russia became a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as it wanted to play a more active role in the area. Defence Minister of Russia in April 2005 underlined that SCO is not a military bloc and does not target other countries. Before SCO, Russia tried to protect its influence on Commonwealth of Independent States, through Collective Security Treaty Organization and Eurasian Economic Organization in the region. Russia as an important oil producer does not need Central Asian energy resources. Russian aim is totally strategic. It wants to sustain its supervision on Central Asia while carrying Kazakhstan oil and Turkmenistan natural gas to international markets on available pipelines.

However, Russia is not happy over Chinese influence and inroads in the region as it is sceptical of Chinese interest in energy resources in the region. Thus President Putin cancelled Yukos project, which aims to transport Russian oil from Angarsk to Daging in China, though China viewed it as an important project. Putin, instead launched more expensive Angarsk-Nachodka project which transports oil to Japan and Korean markets. Thus China was excluded because of Putin. In short, there are different opinions about future of SCO in Russia and China, whereas Russia wants SCO to remain as a mechanism providing regional security cooperation, China demands a multi-dimensional SCO in terms of military, political and economic issues. In this respect, despite Chinese demands that aim to transform SCO into regional security organization like NATO, Russia defends that Collective Security Treaty Organization is enough for the regional security.

With the election of Putin as President, Russian Federation started to give more importance to geography of Commonwealth of Independent States including Central Asia named as “near abroad”. Central Asia policy of Russia and developments in international arena provided close relations for Central Asian countries and Russia. Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan give priority to relations with Russia in terms of military, politics and economy. Even Nazarbayev, who established close relation with the West, declared that Kazakhstan gives priority to Russia, China and USA respectively. It is possible to say that even Turkmenistan that follows neutrality policy is closer to Russia than other states.

However, in the coming years, struggle between Russia, China and USA for influence in Central Asia is likely to intensify. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have already allowed US military bases on their soil and Russia is not comfortable with it. Who becomes more dominant in the region depends on policies of Russia, China and USA and people in power in the Central Asian countries. While Russia and China have good relations with current administration, it cannot be said about USA which now has a completely different policy paradigm under Trump. There are many different scenarios about USA policies. For example, if USA supports colourful revolutions in the region, makes it unstable by inciting dissident elements and advocates UN and NATO troops to enter the region by showing “instabilities” as pretext and thus eventually control the region. Nevertheless, there is a reality which is that Russia is one step ahead in the region and has historical and cultural ties with Central Asian countries. This shows that Russia is going to be an influential actor or maybe the most important actor in the region.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.