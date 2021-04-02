Russian FM to pay a crucial visit to Pakistan

Gauhar Zahid Malik Islamabad

A high-level delegation led by Russian foreign minister SergieLavarov is due to visit Pakistan next week as part of a fresh approach to strengthen Russia’s strategic relationship with regional countries and particularly Pakistan.

The visit schedule as of April 6-7, 2021 is expected to bring Pakistan and Russia further close in economic and strategic relations and the two sides are expected to sign a number of agreements.

The visit will be seen as a crucial change in the region following Russian FM’s recent visit to Beijing and agreement to work together for regional peace stability and collaboration.

Pakistan is eager to develop ties with all regional and international powers and looks forward to develop joint strategy on Afghanistan and other regional issues in order to establish a peaceful atmosphere in the region that can open economic and commercial opportunities for all regional states.