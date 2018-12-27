Russian envoy, COAS discuss matters of security, coop

Pak committed to peace in Afghanistan: Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Mr Alexey Yurevish Dedov, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Later the visiting dignitary conferred Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue to ten officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during search & rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian Mountaineer Alexander Gukov from 20650 feet AMSL in July 2018. The Rescue mission, spanned over 6 days, was carried out by Army Aviation under most hostile & challenging conditions.

Russian Ambassador also presented Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to COAS.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

General Bajwa said this in a meeting with General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan who called on the Army Chief at GHQ, today, Inter Services Public Relations said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with particular reference to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

Gen. Bajwa and visiting General expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan owned and Afghan led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonized efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

