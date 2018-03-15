Russian elections of March 18 have value for Pakistan too

Salahuddin Haider

Pakistanis are watching with keen eyes national election of March 18 in Russian Federation for obvious reasons. In recent years, bitterness of the past, 70s and 80s, have been replaced by a desire of goofwill and building of fruitful ties. There are more than dozen evidence to support this contention. Russian Defence Minister visited Pakistan, had fruitful talks, Russian Navy ae cooperating for more than a year on drug abuse in high seas with Pakistan navy, and the Russian Navy camae to Pakistan to participate in multination AMN exercises, which was a momentous talks and yet Pakistan navy officers and sailor won acclaim from the world for their efficiency and competence.

Russia had offered to build 2 billion dollar gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore and has often expressed desire to buy or lease Pakistan Steel, a mother industry which needs to be replenished and given fillip, which is rotting now, shut meaninglessly, a burden on excuequer Let us understand the meaning and purpose of Russian general elections from Russian and Pakisani viewpoints. From Pakistan Putin’ re-election will mean a lot, it will be a big change in the region, Russia, China are forming a big nexus that will be of extreme favourite for Pakistan where India, and Israel are trying to conspire against us.

From the Russian viewpoint, it is essential to understand the complexities and intricacies of the polls procedure. According to the Constitution of the Russian Federation on March 18, 2018 the citizens of Russia will elect President of the Russian Federation for the next term of six years 2018-2024. If in the first round no candidate attains an absolute majority of the votes (more than half), then in compliance with the Federal election law, a second round will take place three weeks later, on April 8, 2018.

The Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Russia, Ella Pamfilova reported that as of 28 February 2018 total number of voters is about 111 million people. They will be able to cast a ballot at their chosen polling station on the Election Day. Polling stations will be open all over the country. The Russian diplomatic missions abroad are not excluded, so that every Russian citizen could vote for its preferable candidate.

Early voting will be organized for the Russian citizens living in hard-to-reach or remote areas; polling stations will be formed on ships that will be in navigation on the voting day, on polar stations as well as outside the territory of the Russian Federation. All these measures ensure that right to vote provided by the Constitution of the Russian Federation is observed everywhere.

The position of the President of Russia will be contested by the following candidates (in alphabetical order):

Mr. Baburin Sergei, nominated by the “Peoples Union” party;

Mr. Grudinin Pavel, nominated by the “Communist Party of the Russian Federation”;

Mr. Putin Vladimir, independent;

Ms. Sobchak Ksenia, “Citizens’ Initiative party;

Mr. Suraikin Maksim, Communists of Russia” party.

Mr. Titov Boris, the “Party of Growth”

Mr. Yavlinskiy Grigori, nominated by the “Party Yabloko”

Mr. Zhirinovskiy Vladimir, “Liberal Democratic Party of Russia”;

In my interview with Consul General of Russia Dr. Aleksandr Khozin I came to know that for the Russian citizens in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan a polling station will be open in the Consulate General of the Russian Federation on Sunday, March 18, 2018, from 8 am till 8 pm. This is a great gesture from Aleksandr Koghin, a lovely man, hospitable, smiling and courteous. Pakistani students of politics, academics must go to Russian consulate to understand the Russian elections. It is good for all of us.