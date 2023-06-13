Russian crude oil reached Pakistan to manage inflation: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik Monday said that the first Russian cargo carrying 45,000 metric tons discounted crude oil reached Karachi port which would manage the inflation in coming months and would give relief to common man.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, adding,

Pakistan sees Russia as a longstanding and time-tested friend that would played a significant role in its economic development and to control inflation.

He said Pakistan’s Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude, with other refineries to be included later after a trial run, adding, the first vessel had arrive at Karachi, while the second direct ship is expected to arrive at the port by May 29.

He said before Cyclone Biparjoy Russian oil shipment has successfully reached the port.

He said current government of Pakistan wants good relationships with all the neigh boring countries including Afghanistan, Russia, America, Europe, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and China.

Present government had fulfilled the promise and imported crude oil from Russia and we have repeatedly said the country needed to keep buying Oil products on discount rate from Russia to keep inflation under check, he added.

He said country is moving towards prosperity, economic growth, energy, security and affordability.

Replying a question, he said present government took pragmatic approach in extending their friendship to a greater number of countries, adding, purpose of the government is day and night striving for economic growth of the country.