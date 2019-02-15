Russian cooperation with Pakistan based on mutual respect

Salahuddin

Haider Russian Consul General Aleksandr G Khozin has reiterated his country’s support and cooperation to Pakistan based on mutually beneficial relationship because his country firmly believed in world peace, and has been working ceaselessly to ensure a happier, prosperous planet earth for the people to live a decent life. Welcoming guests at Diplomat’s Day function at consulate Thursday evening, he dilated in considerable detail saying the date signifies the establishment of Russia’s first foreign affairs agency by Czar Ivan 4th, on February 10, 1549. It successfully managed Russian foreign policy through centuries. The constellation of talented diplomats laid down the basic principles and methods of Russian diplomacy, which upheld State interests at every turning point of Russian and World history.

In today’s challenging circumstances, international security and rule of law are subjected to serious tests. We witness persistent efforts to break the system of international security, foundations of which were based on results of World War 11, and recorded in the UN Charter. Key strategic stability agreements—the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme and the INF Treaty are falling apart. Threats and pressures, disinformation and crude methods of dishonest competition in diverse areas—from economy to sports—are being used. This often amounts to brazen interference in domestic affairs, developments in Venezuela being a graphic example. It is therefore imperative to enthusiastically uphold basic principles of international law and the universal role of UN, and to strive to rally the international community in fighting terrorist threats, he observed. Khozin reiterated that Russia continues contributing to peaceful settlement of numerous crises, and conflicts, including Syria where the main terrorist bridgeheads have been routed and Syria’s Statehood preserved largely owing to Russia. He added that consolidation of neighborly relations along the entire perimeter of our borders, and promotion of broad Eurosian integration with the participation of European and Asian countries are obvious priorities. Turning to bilateral relations, he cited the example of road map of cooperation between governments of St Petersburg and Sindh for the period of 2019-2021 in such areas as Hydro energetic, light industry and medicine to name but a few was signed last year. The Russian consulate general gives the Pakistani side every support in successful implementation of contacts and cooperation with Russian partners for the good of mutual beneficial Russian-Pakistan relations. He added that the support of help of Pakistani people for professional solidarity helped us successfully fulfill our tasks and duties.’ We area always open to those who are ready to search for solutions to any problems and challenges, based on equality, mutual respect and balance of interests. Khozin and wife Valentina, are a lovely couple, extremely hospitable and cooperative, frank and honest, and wishes Pakistanis every success, progress and prosperity. Responding Governor Imran Ismail paid tributes to Russian people and government, and looked forward to increasing and strengthened ties between the two countries. The function was largely attended by people from varied segments of society, prominent being Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Sirajuddin Durrani, Commander Karachi for Pakistan navy Vice Admiral Asif Khalid, an extremely courteous officer, a thoroughbred gentleman, former commander of PN flotilla Vice Admiral ® Arifullah Hussaini, ex-senator Nareen Jalil, forme ambassadors Zia Ispahani, and Masood Kazi, Byram D Avari, his lovely wife Goshpi, Jam Karam Ali, his son Jam Farouk Ali, consuls general of USA Jo Anne Wagner, France Didier Talpain, Oman Mohammad Al Mobasali, the new UAE consul general, a handsome young, brilliant officer, of Turkey, Afghanistan, Bangla Desh Noor-e-Helal, Saifur Rehman, Editor in chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik,and many more.It was remarkable function, all credit to Aleksandr and his wife. They excel in hospitality.

