Russian cooperation in IT sector to open new avenues in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Russian desire to cooperate in I T sector of Pakistan will open up new avenues of bilateral relations in the field of technological interventions, which will also further strengthen and promote the interaction between the experts of two countries. Dr. Umar Saif Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said while addressing the visiting Russian I T delegation here on Wednesday.

Dr. Saif said that Russian I T solutions for our public and private sectors would be beneficial in terms of expertise and technology transfer, which was needed to be result oriented. In order to start activity, education, health and revenue areas should be targeted by working on one Danish school, one university, one hospital and some online tax payment solutions for the Punjab Revenue Authority, he added.

Earlier, the members of the delegation made a detailed presentation on the integrated I T based solutions in the education sector being implemented over 100 schools in Russia. The presentation included new gadgets for vocational skills programming with logical thinking problem solutions.

The two-day visit is in the backdrop of the 5th Pak-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation meeting, held in Moscow on November last year.

In the conference, Russian side shared its willingness to collaborate with Pakistan in multiple areas including prospective projects in the field of Information & Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The areas agreed include e-government solutions, public sector automation, healthcare, citizen centric multifunctional service centers, financial and payment system.

The Russian IT organization for future correspondence in the field of ICTs is a state owned Limited Liability Company RusITExport (LLC RITE). Recently on the invitation of CEO LLC RITE a delegation of Punjab IT Board visited Moscow, which opened up new avenues of bilateral relations between the two countries in terms of Information & Telecommunication Technologies. The delegation from Punjab IT Board showcased PITB’s projects for transforming Punjab into a hub of information technology.