Russian billions slip through Latvia’s loose net

Riga

Latvia launched just 85 money-laundering investigations in 2017 even though its banks flagged 17,900 suspect transactions, data seen by Reuters shows, highlighting the challenge the Baltic state faces in repairing its tarnished reputation. Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis has vowed to invest more in monitoring banks after the US triggered the closure of Latvia’s third biggest bank, ABLV, by accusing it of money laundering and breaching sanctions on North Korea.

Washington, an important military ally for the former Soviet-ruled state of 2 million people on the EU’s eastern flank, is watching closely how Latvia tackles money laundering, much of which is suspected to involve wealthy Russian clients.

More resources to monitor banks would be welcomed by Viesturs Burkans, who has been in charge of the Latvian agency fighting money laundering for two decades — as would lowering the burden of proof needed to prosecute suspects.

“The level of evidence is rather high in Latvia if you are comparing with other countries,” said Burkans, who has a staff of 33, some of whom are paid only 800 euros a month. “The number of convicted persons per year is low — close to 10.”

The number of unusual or suspicious banking transactions in Latvia referred to the authorities lags far behind similar statistics for Switzerland and the EU.

In 2017, only 225 files were forwarded to Latvian enforcement authorities, or 1 percent of the transactions flagged, according to the government data seen by Reuters. In Switzerland, about 60 percent of reports of suspicious activity were forwarded to police in 2016.

For the EU as a whole, police investigated one in 10 of roughly 1 million transactions flagged as suspected money laundering in 2014, according to law enforcement agency Europol.

Already subject to EU law, Latvia joined the euro zone in 2014 and later put its big banks under the supervision of the European Central Bank, but the country has consistently failed to shake off suspicions about lax financial controls.

“In Latvia, we have the best legislation,” said former justice minister Janis Bordans.

“The problem is in enforcement. Who is the controller?“ The stakes are high for Latvia, whose reputation has been hit by the closure of ABLV last month, as well as the detention of central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics in a separate bribery investigation. Rimsevics denies any wrongdoing.

Since securing independence from Russia in 1991, more than a dozen Latvian banks have promoted themselves as a gateway to Western markets for clients in Russia and former Soviet states such as Ukraine — and promised Swiss-style secrecy for clients. In many cases, money was lodged in a Latvian bank and then funnelled to accounts elsewhere.—Reuters