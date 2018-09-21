Russia warns US is ‘playing with fire’ over sanctions

Moscow :Moscow said Friday that Washington’s latest raft of anti-Russian sanctions that also target China undermined global stability, warning the United States against “playing with fire.”

“It would be good for them to remember there is such a concept as global stability which they are thoughtlessly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russian-American ties,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement. “Playing with fire is silly, it can become dangerous.”

