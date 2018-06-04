Russia wants meeting with US, Jordan on Syria’s southern region status

Damascus

Syria’s foreign minister has linked any talks on the future of rebel-held southern region with the departure of US forces from another Syrian area bordering Iraq and Jordan.

In a related development the Syrian ally, Russia has called for a meeting with the United States and Jordan on the future of the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In recent weeks, Damascus has sent military reinforcements to the two provinces, which comprise some of the closest rebel-held areas to the capital.

President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu about proposed talks.

“We have not yet entered into negotiations over the southern front,” Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said at a press conference in Damascus.—Agencies