Russia wants to develop strong trade relations with Pakistan

Sialkot

Trade Representative of Russian Embassy in Islamabad, Yuri M Kolzov stressed the need for promoting strong mutual trade relations between Pakistan and Russia.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held here at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday.

SCCI Vice President, Abid Ahmed Khawaja presided over the meeting.

The Russian envoy discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest with SCCI members.

He also gave a detailed briefing about the growing trade opportunities in Russia and scope of joint ventures in different trade sectors between Russia and Pakistan.

Yuri M Kolzov stressed the need of enhancing the private sector interaction and mutual collaboration to promote trade between the two countries.—APP