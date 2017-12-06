Russia voices regret at Olympic ban, awaits Putin verdict

Moscow :Russia on Wednesday reacted with disappointment but no great surprise after the country was banned from the Winter Olympic Games, while President Vladimir Putin was yet to comment on a possible boycott. Russia was banned Tuesday from the 2018 Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee over its state-orchestrated doping programme, but clean Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under an Olympic flag. Putin was set to make a speech in Moscow later Wednesday in which he was expected to give his view on the International Olympic Committee’s decision. So far the Kremlin has not commented. The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, told the IOC on Tuesday that punishing clean athletes was “unjust and immoral”. Russian media expressed regret at the decision while welcoming the possibility of some athletes participating, albeit under tight restrictions. “It’s very hard to take accusations and punishments. But the fate of our athletes and preserving our place in the Olympic family is more important,” wrote the Sport Express daily. “Can’t get by without Russia,” the pro-Kremlin Izvestia daily headlined its front page, stressing that “Russian Olympic athletes will defend the honour of the Motherland under any banner.” “Will Russia be at the Olympics but without a flag?” Sport Express newspaper headlined its front page, calling the decision “unprecedented”.

Orignally published by APP