Russia to hold biggest military drills since Cold War

Moscow

Russia will flex its military muscles and hold the biggest war games since the Cold War era next month, including almost 300,000 troops and 1,000 aircraft, the defence ministry said Tuesday, leading NATO to warn of a “more assertive Russia”.

The Vostok-2018, or East 18, exercises simulating large-scale warfare, which the Kremlin called “justified”, will be carried out from September 11 to 15 in the country’s east, with troops from China and Mongolia also taking part. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the exercises would be similar in size to those held in September 1981 by the Soviet authorities.—AFP

