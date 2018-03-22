Russia to hit back if UK persists in hostility: Lavrov

Tokyo

Russia’s top diplomat warns Britain against more measures against Moscow over allegations of its involved in the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter, vowing that his country would “hit back” if London fails to stop such a trend.

“If the British government continues taking some anti-Russian measures, we will hit back under the principle of reciprocity,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Japan on Wednesday.

He urged the British government to “respond calmly” over the incident on March 4, when Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious outside a shopping center in the town of Salisbury in southern England. The two are still in coma.—Agencies