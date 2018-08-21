Russia to help improve Pak Railways system: Sh Rashid

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid has said that Russia is showing its willingness to assist Pakistan to improve railways system in the country.

The federal minister said he held an informal meeting during a local program in which he discussed the issues of Pakistan railways with Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid also said Russia will also extend its support for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills which is under immense financial crisis.

The minister said that a plan is being prepared to upgrade 32 railway stations, including Chaklala and Margalla in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, respectively.

Sheikh Rashid also spoke about the revival of Leh Expressway under the CPEC project. He pledged to make the state-owned entity a profitable organisation, promoting investment in railways and making it a cheap mode of transport for the people.

Earlier Shaikh Rashid had remained railways minister under the Musharraf regime from April 2006 to Nov 2007.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp