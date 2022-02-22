Russia to face new sanctions after Kremlin recognizes breakaway Ukrainian regions

The United States and its allies are set to impose new sanctions on Russia, following Putin’s decision to recognize breakaway Ukrainian regions.

Washington, along with Britain, France, Germany and the EU has agreed to respond with sanctions, while Japan said it will join another set of sanctions being planned in case of a full-scale invasion.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who received a solidarity call from the United States’ President Joe Biden, accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and vowed not to concede any territories.

“Invasion has already begun”

UK health minister Sajid Javid said it is clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine, and an invasion has already begun.

The health minister also said, “we have seen that he [Putin] has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops.

From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Sajid also said that the UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson will also make a statement to the parliament on Ukraine.