Russia to ‘target’ US midterm polls: CIA chief

The government of Russia is preparing to “target” the midterm congressional elections that will be held later this year, says CIA Director Mike Pompeo, repeating claims that Moscow seeks to interfere in other countries’ political affairs.

Speaking to BBC in an interview published late Monday, Pompeo said there were no signs that Russia had decreased its attempts at subversion in Europe and the US.

“I haven’t seen a significant decrease in their activity,” the spymaster claimed, noting that he expected Russian to interfere in the November elections as they allegedly did in the US 2016 presidential election, which Republican nominee Donald Trump won. “I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that but I’m confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election [and] that we will push back in a way that is sufficiently robust that the impact they have on our election won’t be great,” Pompeo said.

US intelligence agencies claim Russia-linked hackers and their programmed online bots were able to successfully skew the 2016 presidential election in favor of Trump by releasing damaging information on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

This has led the FBI and Congress to launch high-profile investigations into reports that Trump and his team might have colluded with Moscow.—Agencies