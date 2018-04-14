Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said Moscow had “irrefutable” evidence that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged with the help of a foreign secret service.
“We have irrefutable evidence that this was another staged event, and that the secret services of a certain state that is now at the forefront of a Russophobic campaign was involved in this staged event,” he said during a press conference.
The alleged chemical attack pushed Russia and European countries relations to bitter estrangement. US is also boiling over the incident.—Agencies
Russia: Syria chemical attack manoeuvered by foreign secret service
