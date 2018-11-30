Russia slams attack on Chinese Consulate

Moscow

Spokesman Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Maria Zhakharova has said that Russia strongly condemns attack of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

She stated this during weekly briefing in Moscow on Friday while responding to a question raised by a senior Pakistani journalist regarding Britain’s double standard by giving refuge to Hyrbyar Marri (Commander BLA) whose organization claimed the attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

Maria Zakharova said that Russia strongly condemned the attack as there is no justification for such act.—INP

