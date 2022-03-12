Russia shells mosque in Ukraine sheltering 80 people

Kyiv/Mariupol: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has claimed Russian troops had shelled a mosque in the southern port-city of Ukraine, Mariupol, where 80 people, including women and children, were seeking refuge.

Reports coming through international media suggest that Turkish citizens were also present at the mosque, which came under Russian fires.

The Ukrainian officials have also blamed Russia for not allowing humanitarian corridors in the besieged port city, where a blockade by the Russian troops has caused serious humanitarian crises.

The officials also say that people are short of electricity and food supplies. They have no access to clean water.

On the contrary, Russia has denied all allegations of causing loss to civilians and not allowing humanitarian corridors to work. It has accused Ukraine of rejecting nearly all its offers to provide humanitarian corridors from flash-point towns.