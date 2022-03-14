Russia seeks Chinese military equipment and aid, says US

Washinton: The United States media has reported that Russia has turned towards China, seeking military equipment and aid from the economic giant to alleviate the effects of the financial hardship and isolation brought by the severe sanctions put on Russia by the West and its allies.

Russia turns to China for military equipment and aid in the weeks since it began invading Ukraine, U.S. officials say https://t.co/9yrgNfII22 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 14, 2022

Though the kind of weaponry is still to be known, the news was neither confirmed nor rejected by the Chinese embassy in Washington, as it says it is not aware of the request.

The news of the development came at a time when the United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to travel to Rome today, on Monday, to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said, “China is deeply concerned and grieved on [the] Ukraine situation. We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control.”