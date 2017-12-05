Russia to register some foreign media as ‘foreign agent’

Moscow

Russia is set to start registering some foreign media organizations operating in the country as “foreign agents” this week, in response to Washington’s growing pressure on Russian media working abroad.

There will be nine US media outlets that will be listed by the Russian Justice Ministry as “foreign agents,” the RIA news agency cited a source at the upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, as saying on Monday.

The US government-sponsored Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) are likely to be included in the list. RIA also quoted Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, as saying that it would respond in kind to any violations of the rights of Russian companies and media abroad.

“It is completely clear that there is the need to react in kind to any violations of the rights of our companies as well as of our mass media,” said Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov. “And the Russian Federations has the tools to do this.”

President Vladimir Putin signed last month a measure into law that allows authorities to register foreign media outlets as “foreign agents.” The law had earlier passed both houses of the parliament.

The move against American media is part of Moscow’s “mirror” response to a US congressional committee move against Russian international television network, RT, late last month. The congressional committee unanimously revoked RT America’s credentials, after the company was forced by the Justice Department to register as a “foreign agent.”

The US accused Moscow of using Russian media organizations to influence US presidential election last year. Russia, however, has repeatedly denied the charges and said the restrictions on its broadcasters in the United States amount to an attack on free speech.—Agencies