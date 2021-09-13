Russia plans to send aid to Afghanistan

RUSSIA (MOSCOW): According to the RIA news agency, Russia’s foreign ministry plans to send humanitraian aid to Afghanistan as soon as possible.

After the Taliban nominated hardline veteran characters to key posts, including some with a US bounty on their heads, foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay last week.

Last week, China declared that it will send $31 million in food and medical supplies to Afghanistan, making it one of the first foreign assistance promises since the Taliban seized control last month.

Pakistan this week delivered supplies to Kabul, including cooking oil and medication, and the country’s foreign minister urged the international community to help Afghanistan without restrictions and unfreeze its assets.

