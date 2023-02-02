Russia planning offensive action as soon as 24 February, Ukrainian defence minister says

Ukraine’s defence minister has said Russia is gearing up a massive new offensive and repeatedly warned that it might begin as soon as 24 February.

Oleksii Reznikov claimed that Moscow had gathered thousands of soldiers and could “try something” to commemorate last year’s first invasion anniversary.

The assault would coincide with Russia’s celebration of the army on February 23, Defender of the Fatherland Day. In the meantime, a Kramatorsk attack has claimed the lives of three persons.

A Russian missile struck a residential building in the city of the Donetsk area, the provincial governor reported, injuring eight more people.

As rescuers search through the debris, the death toll is anticipated to grow.

In response to the attack, Mr. Zelensky stated on social media that “the only way to end Russian terrorism is to beat it.” “with tanks. Fighter planes long-range weapons.”

Following Germany, the US, and the UK’s agreement to supply them with tanks, Ukraine has recently increased its requests for fighter jets to defend itself from air attacks.

According to Mr. Reznikov, Moscow has prepared 500,000 soldiers for the impending offensive.