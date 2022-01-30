Russia moves supplies near Ukraine

In another sign it could be preparing to invade, Russia has now added blood and other medical supplies to its military buildup near Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters. Such supplies could be used to treat casualties in the event of a Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

Russia has gathered roughly 100,000 troops on the border of the former Soviet republic. The Kremlin claims it has no plans to invade, but has refused calls from Western leaders to lower the temperature in the region by withdrawing troops. The US has expressed concerns that a Russian invasion could be imminent, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged against causing “panic.”

“It doesn’t guarantee that there’s going to be another attack, but you would not execute another attack unless you have that in hand,” Ben Hodges, a retired US lieutenant general currently at the Center for European Policy Analysis, told Reuters. “If true, then we are starting to see key indicators of Russian preparations for a large-scale military operation, expecting casualties, etc,” Michael Kofman, a Russia expert at CNA, said —Reuters

in a tweet responding to the report. “Still missing certain elements, but the picture is tracking with Russia potentially able to conduct a mil op within a few weeks.”

Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at RAND Corporation, tweeted that the report on blood supplies being moved near Ukraine was the “clearest warning sign that could exist.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Friday warned that Russia has a wide array of options in terms of an attack on Ukraine.–Reuters