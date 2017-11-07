Russia may benefit from CPEC; an alternative trade for Russian products to Middle East

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Monday, stressed the need of Russian investment to come to Pakistan for the mutual benefit of both the countries. Russia can take advantage of the Pak-China trade corridor, spread from Chinese border to Gwadar port, as it can serve another alternative route for Russia to be linked with Middle East.

He also said that Pakistan and Russia not only shared the same continent but also the same values of democracy and human freedom, therefore, both the nations need to take their bilateral relation to new heights.

“This can play a vital role in the stability and economic progress of these regions,” the Speaker remarked. We want a multi-dimensional relationship with Russia in the fields of trade, defence, energy, infrastructure, culture and other spheres,” he said while talking to visiting Chairman State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky here at Parliament House. Russian Ambassador Alexey Y. Dedov was also present on the occasion

Leonid Slutsky agreed with the Speaker and said that his government also desired to have cordial relation with Pakistan. He also agreed for regular interaction between Pakistani and Russian Parliamentarians.

He also discussed ways and means for manifold increase in business and trade between the business communities of both the countries in the field of agriculture, textile, leather goods, sports goods, etc. and investment in energy sector by the Russian businesses.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also called for global multi-dimensional legislative and political measures to address challenges of terrorism and extremism. Both terrorism and extremism posed severe threat to global peace and prosperity but terrorism should not be associated with any religion, culture or society. He also called for greater interaction and people-to-people contact with Russia. He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

He informed the Chairman that Speaker from China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan are agreed to participate in a conference held in Islamabad next month. Pakistan is focusing how to tackle terrorism in the region and how to connect with each other.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that terrorism and extremism were directly related to conflicts and disputes and called on the international community to pay urgent attention to address festering disputes and unresolved conflicts, aggression, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination. We must ensure regional stability and further economic integration to realize our goals.

Leonid Slutsky appreciated the idea of the Speaker to hold a conference in Pakistan devoted to security issues and fight against terrorism with the participation of China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan. He informed the Speaker that the Russian President is also supported the regional conference held in Islamabad and he urged that this kind of interaction will be held every year.

Later on, Speaker hosted a lunch in honour Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Mr. Leonid Slutsky. Chairman Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Ambassadors and representatives of China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan were also invited.

Diplomats of all the respective countries appreciated the gesture of Speaker to hold the conference and assured their support for the regional cause as well proactive participation in conference. Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Mr. Leonid Slutsky was also witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly.