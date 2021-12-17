Russia gives IMCD Medal to Pakistan Defence Attaches

Russian Ministry of Defense held a ceremony to acknowledge distinguished Defense Attaches for their services in enhancing defense cooperation. The ceremony was headed by Deputy Minister of De-fense, Colonel General Alexander Fomin.

Award of ‘International Military Cooperation Development’ (IMCD) Medal was given to Defense Attache (Pakistan) Brig Rashid Mahmood in a ceremony at Ministry of Defense for services in enhancing defense cooperation. The ceremony was headed by Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General Alexander Fomin.

Other recipients of the awards were. -DAs of China Uzbekistan, Serbia, Armenia, Syria, Myanmar and Mali.