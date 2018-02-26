Russia expects doping ban to be lifted in ‘next few days’

Moscow

Russia said on Sunday it expected to have the doping ban lifted in the “next few days,” saying restoring the rights of its athletes could become a major result of the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted unanimously to keep Russia’s ban for mass doping, meaning Russian athletes will not be able to march behind their flag at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremony later Sunday.

But IOC said the suspension would be lifted—an IOC source said in “a few days or a few weeks”—if no further positive drug tests come out of the Games, where two Russians tested positive for doping.

“We hope and count on the recovery of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) membership in the IOC within the next few days,” the committee said in a statement.—APP