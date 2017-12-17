Russia to deliver arms to Central African Republic

United Nations

Russia has been authorized to provide the Central African Republic (CAR)’s armed forces with light arms, under an exemption to an arms embargo on the country granted by the UN, diplomatic sources said early Saturday.

“It’s clear,” an official said on condition of anonymity. London, Paris and Washington had asked that the request be put on hold as they sought additional information on the shipments.

They also called on Russia to strengthen measures related to the storage of the weapons in the Central African Republic, which has been under an arms embargo since 2013.

“Our only request was that the Russian delegation submit additional information on the serial numbers of the weapons… so that we can track weapons going into CAR,” said a US official.

“We think it is a reasonable request and underscores the importance of coordinating the physical protection, control, safe storage and management of transferred arms and ammunition.”

The Central African Republic’s leaders asked Russia several months ago to provide weapons for units being formed by the EU.

This file photo, taken on August 16, 2017, shows anti-balaka militants walking in Gambo, in the southeast Central African Republic, on August 16, 2017. (By AFP).—Agencies