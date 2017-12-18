Russia, China high tech anti-missile drill

Moscow

Russia and China have conducted computer-generated air defense drills in a move that Moscow claims has made the relationship between the two nations even stronger.

The five day drill drafted servicemen from both militaries and was headed by the deputy chief of the Russian air force, Pavel Kurchenko, and the Chinese air force’s top commander, Ma Zhenjun.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement commending the drill, which officially finished Saturday, but did not reveal any details of the scenario it addressed. “The leaders of the exercises stressed that all the tasks assigned to the military specialists of both countries were fully met, and a completely new level of interaction between all levels of command and control from headquarters to unit commanders was achieved,” the statement from Russia’s ministry to state news agency Itar-Tass reported.

Russian forces in the country’s far east have had a busy year, with official figures released by the military earlier this month showing that the Pacific fleet has spent four times longer at sea than planned.

Moscow gave no reason for this, but noted that the single busiest region where it was taking place was Primorye, Russia’s only territory bordering North Korea.