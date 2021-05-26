Russia can operate nuclear capable bombers from Syrian air base

Russia said on Tuesday it had the ability for the first time to operate long-range strategic nuclear-capable bombers from its air base in Syria, expanding its capabilities and allowing such planes to train in new regions.

Russia operates the Hmeymim base on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, from which it has launched air strikes in the past in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that three Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers had flown to Hmeymim.

It said runways at the base had been made longer and one of them upgraded allowing Russia to operate aircraft of all types from the base. —Reuters