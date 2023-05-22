Russia has implemented a ban on the entry of “500 Americans,” a list that includes prominent figures such as former US President Barack Obama, late-night television host Stephen Colbert, and CNN journalist Erin Burnett. The ban is a response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden administration, as stated in an announcement from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list encompasses a range of individuals, including Obama, former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, several US senators, and Charles Q. Brown Jr., the expected future chairman of the joint chiefs. Notably, American late-night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert, and Seth Meyers are also among those listed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, the ban extends beyond political figures and includes individuals in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents following the events of the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol. This incident involved numerous supporters of former US President Donald Trump who sought to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a subsequent statement reported by Reuters, appeared to question the arrest of the rioters, suggesting that they had come to Congress with political demands. The ban on the “500 Americans” seems to reflect Russia’s response to these events and its perception of the actions taken by the US government.

The updated list of sanctioned individuals, re-leased on Friday, also includes CNN anchor Erin Burnett, along with other journalists such as CNN’s Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh, Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga, and CNN contributor Timothy Naftali. It is worth noting that while the list was titled “500 Americans,” Paton Walsh is a British citizen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in justifying the bans, stated that it is time for Washington to realize that any hostile actions against Russia will face a strong reaction. However, the statement did not provide specific complaints against each individual or elaborate on the implications of the sanctions beyond the entry ban.

Furthermore, the ministry revealed that it continues to deny a US embassy request for consular access to American journalist Evan Gershkovich, citing the failure to issue visas to Russian journalists from the Lavrov pool. This appears to reference Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the United States in April.

Overall, the ban on the “500 Americans” reflects Russia’s response to perceived anti-Russian sanctions and its stance on events surrounding the storming of the US Capitol. The implications for the individuals on the list remain limited to a prohibition on entering Russia, and the situation continues to strain relations between the two countries.—Agencies